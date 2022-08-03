Europe, climate change, nuclear weapons and more: Lib Dem conference agenda published

The agenda for the 2022 Liberal Democrat autumn conference in Brighton is now out, including debates on Britain’s future relations with the European Union, our pre-manifesto policy overview, action on climate change, the future of our nuclear deterrent and more. Keynote speakers include Kira Rudik, from one of our sister parties in Ukraine.

Here is the full conference agenda.

Registration is available both for in person attendance at the Brighton conference centre, or online. Details here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

