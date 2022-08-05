Impressive second place from nowhere in Luton

Only two principal authority council by-elections this week, one an all-independent contest in Shetland (with votes at 16 and the alternative vote, as is standard for Scottish contests) and the other in Luton, featuring a Lib Dem candidate after there wasn’t one in the ward last time out.

Thank you to Basharat Hussain for standing for the Lib Dems there – and moving from no candidate last time to an impressive second place this time:

Final result to come on Friday.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

