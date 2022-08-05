PODCAST – Conservative Party leadership election: who is going to win, and what does it mean for the Lib Dems?
What are Conservative Party members like? Who are they going to pick for party leader? And what does it mean for the Liberal Democrats?
Find out in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, where I teamed up again with the Lib Dem Pod and ace expert, Professor Tim Bale.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- How do you make someone join a political party? One of the previous top shows with Professor Tim Bale.
- Footsoldiers: political party membership in the 21st century – one of Tim Bale’s great studies of party membership with colleagues: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon.*
