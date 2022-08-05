Political

PODCAST – Conservative Party leadership election: who is going to win, and what does it mean for the Lib Dems?

What are Conservative Party members like? Who are they going to pick for party leader? And what does it mean for the Liberal Democrats?

Find out in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, where I teamed up again with the Lib Dem Pod and ace expert, Professor Tim Bale.

