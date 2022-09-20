For a Fair Deal: the Liberal Democrat plan
Due to be debated at our Brighton conference was For a Fair Deal, a summary from our manifesto working group, chaired by Dick Newby, of the latest Liberal Democrat thinking across the range of major issues facing our country.
Although it hasn’t (yet, at least) been passed by conference, with that important caveat it still serves as a useful summary of our vision, our approach and our main policies.
Ed Davey’s foreword is particularly worth a read for a sense of how the party’s main messages are coming together into one coherent story.Policy_Paper_149_For_A_Fair_Deal
You can find all the other policy papers for both the conference-that-wasn’t and all the conferences that were over in my Liberal Democrat policy paper archive. But you won’t find policy paper #115 there as it never existed.
On a related note, Ed Davey’s interview from last year about the party’s philosophy is well worth a look.
I am glad you are publicising Policy Paper 149. I am concerned that other worthy papers and motions are liable to stay unread by the mass of members who were not able to attend the cancelled Brighton Conference until the Spring Conference. Will you publicise others through your blog? Will Federal Board consider how to keep members informed about them, and also the possibility of updating them? Could Federal Board ask Federal Policy Committee with keeping them under review? I am particularly concerned about the proposals to relieve poverty in Policy Paper 146, Towards a Fairer Society,which, like some of the proposals in 149. are urgently needed today in the cost of living crisis.
Things that weren’t debated this month can be submitted to future conferences – and I’m sure most, if not all, policy motions will be. Generally I think it’s important to give conference the chance to amend/rejection motions, but given how much appetite there is for knowing what our overall policy programme looks like, I think with caveats that the pre-manifesto document is worth particularly highlighting ahead of that process.