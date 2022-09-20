For a Fair Deal: the Liberal Democrat plan

Due to be debated at our Brighton conference was For a Fair Deal, a summary from our manifesto working group, chaired by Dick Newby, of the latest Liberal Democrat thinking across the range of major issues facing our country.

Although it hasn’t (yet, at least) been passed by conference, with that important caveat it still serves as a useful summary of our vision, our approach and our main policies.

Ed Davey’s foreword is particularly worth a read for a sense of how the party’s main messages are coming together into one coherent story.

For a Fair Deal

You can find all the other policy papers for both the conference-that-wasn’t and all the conferences that were over in my Liberal Democrat policy paper archive. But you won’t find policy paper #115 there as it never existed.

On a related note, Ed Davey’s interview from last year about the party’s philosophy is well worth a look.

