The one thing Liz Truss got right

There is one thing the government got right on Friday with its mini-Budget catastrophe – which is that the way things are going in our country, something radical needs to change.

Their preferred change is wrong, damaging and unfair.

But in opposing it, we mustn’t slip into sounding like status quo was fine. That was the mistake pro-Europeans made – opposing Brexit in terms that sounded like satisfaction with the status quo. (Such as the notable example of when Nick Clegg, debating Nigel Farage in 2014, was asked what the European Union would be like in a decade and said it’d be pretty much the same. Accurate, perhaps, but conveying the wrong message about the state of the country.)

The way to effectively opposed the government is to offer a different, better, fairer way to change our country.

Such as…

