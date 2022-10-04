One of my most quoted polling findings is no longer true

One of the most important things to understand in political campaigning is that the views of political activists and the views of voters are not only not the same, but often very different. And with far more voters than activists, you need to start with an understanding of, and respect for, the difference.

Which is why one of the polling figures that I’ve most often quoted is the YouGov tracker on whether or not people think the Conservatives are extreme.

The findings have been consistently very different from what you’d hear from Lib Dem (or Labour, Green or nationalist) party activists. Or indeed from Twitter.

Until now, with the latest figures finally showing more of the public think the Conservatives are extreme than moderate:

Get the essential polling book

Polling Unpacked: the history, uses and abuses of political opinion polls is, according to the Sunday Times, is “Essential reading for anyone seeking to understand modern politics … comprehensive yet surprisingly fun”.