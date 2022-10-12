Political

Lib Dem press releases now appearing on new party website

As part of the revamp of the party’s main federal website, www.libdems.org.uk, press releases are now appearing too.

Adding press releases to the party website has been one of the most requested website features from party members in the last couple of years, and is just one of many improvements that are appearing on the new site. (Including also a new page setting out the party’s values.)

For Scottish and Welsh press releases, check out their respective websites.

Enjoy!

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.