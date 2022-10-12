Lib Dem press releases now appearing on new party website

As part of the revamp of the party’s main federal website, www.libdems.org.uk, press releases are now appearing too.

Adding press releases to the party website has been one of the most requested website features from party members in the last couple of years, and is just one of many improvements that are appearing on the new site. (Including also a new page setting out the party’s values.)

For Scottish and Welsh press releases, check out their respective websites.

Enjoy!

