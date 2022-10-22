George Potter selected by Lib Dems for Parliament

Liberal Democrat councillor and software developer George Potter has been selected by the Lib Dems for the Runnymede and Weybridge constituency.

On being selected he said:

I am delighted to have been selected as the Parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Runnymede and Weybridge. I am looking forward to campaigning across the constituency and making sure that everyone knows there will be a real choice at the next general election, with a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats.

Good luck George!

