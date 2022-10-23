Lib Dem local parties to receive monthly rather than quarterly payments from HQ

The (official) Lib Dem Tech Blog reports on another welcome improvement in the party’s computer systems:

As part of the party’s project to update our technology, how we pay your membership rebate & incentive scheme payments is changing.

These will now be paid monthly, rather than quarterly.

This change is taking place because in addition to the payments you’re used to, these will also contain money you’ve collected via our new events tool, Eventcube and the forthcoming donation tools that are part of [the new website system] Fleet…

Changes will be made soon to show the full breakdown of new rebate payments in Lighthouse, including the new income sources.