Political

Scottish Lib Dems target 150 seats at next council elections

There’s been a bundle of good news at the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference this weekend, including:

And also:

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have set a target of winning more than 150 seats at the next council elections.

The party secured 87 seats in May [a gain of 20] but leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has already identified his goal for 2027. [BBC]

The next council elections may be four and a half years away, but it’s smart to start so early and with such a clear target, using it as a spur to establish or re-establish an active Liberal Democrat campaigning presence in more communities across the country.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.