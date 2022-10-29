Scottish Lib Dems target 150 seats at next council elections
There’s been a bundle of good news at the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference this weekend, including:
And also:
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have set a target of winning more than 150 seats at the next council elections.
The party secured 87 seats in May [a gain of 20] but leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has already identified his goal for 2027. [BBC]
The next council elections may be four and a half years away, but it’s smart to start so early and with such a clear target, using it as a spur to establish or re-establish an active Liberal Democrat campaigning presence in more communities across the country.
