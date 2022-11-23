Thank you and good luck, Lisa Smart

Last night was the last meeting of the three-year term for Liberal Democrat elections committee (the Federal Communications and Elections Committee, FCEC). That means it was also the last meeting to be chaired by Cllr Lisa Smart, who is standing down as chair in order to concentrate on her constituency.

Lisa has chaired the committee skilfully and successfully through a very challenging period, helping get the party’s campaigning back on track after the setback of 2019 and through the difficulties of lockdown.

She’s done so in a way that’s made the committee a successful team, with strongly mutual trust, respect for confidential information – and robust discussions when needed. That also means the committee has been more influential and made the party’s democratic processes more meaningful.

Thank you, Lisa.

Yesterday also brought helpful news for the next general election in her constituency too:

Senior Conservative William Wragg has announced he will not run again as an MP at the next election. Mr Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutions Affairs select committee, has held the Greater Manchester constituency of Hazel Grove since 2015. The Brexiteer took the seat from the Liberal Democrats and became first Tory MP there since 1997. [The Independent]

So good luck too, Lisa.

