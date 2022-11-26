Registration open for York 2023 spring conference

It’s been great fun doing a burst of in-person Liberal Democrat regional conferences, Scottish conference and annual dinners in the last few weeks.

So it’s great news that registrations are now open for our first in-person federal party conference* since 2019:

* Unless there’s a global health emergency, a resurgent Viking terrorist band invades Yorkshire, a snap general election is called for March, or any one of those many other things that we used to think we never had to think about…

