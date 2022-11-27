Anna Crabtree selected by Lib Dems for Beaconsfield

Beaconsfield Liberal Democrats, recent impressive by-election winners, report:

Buckinghamshire South Liberal Democrats have selected Anna Crabtree as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate to fight the next general election in Beaconsfield constituency. Anna will be a voice for all voters, standing up for what is important to them.

On being selected, Anna Crabtree said:

Thank you to everyone who voted on the PPC selection. I am honoured to have been selected to represent you and will be working hard between now and the next General Election to improve our voice in the Beaconsfield constituency.

I think it’s important that an MP listens to and stands up for the issues that matter to their constituents. I would like to stand up for the issues that matter to you, whether that be addressing the cost of living crisis, educating our children properly or protecting the environment. If there are particular issues affecting you or those around you, please do get in touch to let me know and I will do what I can to help.

I look forward to meeting many of you soon.