Political

Sunak’s U-turn on China is tone deaf – Layla Moran

Layla Moran is the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs spokesperson:

"Sunak’s U-turn on China is tone deaf, days after a British journalist was subject to terrible treatment by the Chinese authorities. It’s also the wrong move. This govt looks set to continue to fail to hold China to account for everything from Hong Kong to the Uyghur genocide."

One response to “Sunak’s U-turn on China is tone deaf – Layla Moran”

  1. It’s good to hear from the Lib Dems especially Layla Moran on issues. They seem to have dropped out of the public gaze these days.

