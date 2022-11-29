A trio of Liberal Democrat selections in Sheffield

News of a batch of Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) selections in Sheffield:

Shaffaq Mohammad for Sheffield Central

Will Sapwell for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Sophie Thornton for Sheffield South East

Laura Gordon had previously been re-selected for Sheffield Hallam.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

