Lib Dems gain majority on North Devon Council after by-election gain

In addition to three contests in the City of London, there were eight local council seats (two both in the same ward) on principal authorities up for election this week, with six Liberal Democrat candidates across them. That’s two up on the last time the seats were up. (Here’s why such news is so important.)

First up, a Lib Dem gain that gives us a majority on North Devon Council:

I make that around a 11% swing for new Liberal Democrat councillor, Victoria Nel.

That’s an 11% swing from the Conservatives, whose councillor then later became independent before later standing down.

Elsewhere:

Thank you to Ben Rist for putting the Lib Dems on the ballot in this ward for the first time since 2014.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

More results as they come.

