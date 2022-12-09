Cumbrian coal mine shatters Britain’s green progress

So says this press release from the Liberal Democrats:

Responding to the Government’s decision to approve a new coal mine in Cumbria, Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron said:

This decision cancels out all the progress Britain has made on renewable energy. The Government’s environmental credentials are yet again left in tatters.

Rishi Sunak’s Government is trashing our country’s reputation as a world lead in cutting emissions. He does not represent the views of the public who want green, clean projects.

After being dragged kicking and screaming to permit more on-shore wind they’ve now lost all their goodwill by allowing this deeply damaging coal mine.

Liberal Democrats have long called for this project to be cancelled and we hope the government will reverse their decision.