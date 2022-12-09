PODCAST – How have Labour and the Lib Dems done in 2022?
It was a warm welcome back to Professor Tim Bale for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We revisited the five tests for opposition parties we’ve discussed before. How have Labour and the Lib Dems been performing against them?
Take a listen to find out…
Show notes
- Our original discussion of five tests for opposition parties.
- Our December 2020 and March 2022 updates.
- Jon Mellon’s research into how well people know the result last time in their own constituency.
- The YouGov 0-10 voting propensity tracker.
- Pre-order Tim Bale’s new book, The Conservative Party After Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation: Amazon.*
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
