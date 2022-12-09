Political

PODCAST – How have Labour and the Lib Dems done in 2022?

It was a warm welcome back to Professor Tim Bale for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We revisited the five tests for opposition parties we’ve discussed before. How have Labour and the Lib Dems been performing against them?

Take a listen to find out…

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

* This is an affiliate link which generate a commission for each sale made.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.