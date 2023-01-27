Conservatives vote through another 15 years of sewage dumping

A Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

Conservative MPs vote through “pathetic” target of 80% reduction of phosphates in rivers by 2038

Lib Dems slam “betrayal” of public who are demanding tougher action on water companies

Conservative MPs voted through a new statutory instrument (SI) setting new targets to reduce water pollution (The Environmental Targets (Water) (England) Regulations 2022). Under the Environment Act the government is obliged to bring forward new binding environmental targets.

The new legislation set a target of an 80% reduction in phosphates in rivers by 2038. Phosphates are naturally occurring minerals found in human waste and can lead to a dramatic growth in algae and deplete oxygen levels when they are dumped in rivers.

In the last two years water companies in England dumped raw sewage 775,568 times lasting 5,768,679 hours. These regulations would permit dumping to continue by water companies for 15 more years. Liberal Democrat MPs voted against these weak targets in an attempt to force the Tories to set far stronger targets.

Responding to the vote in Parliament, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

This is a pathetic target which allows water companies to get away with a staggering 15 more years of shameful sewage dumping. This is a betrayal of the British public who rightly want tougher action against water companies. The water companies that are responsible for dumping sewage into our rivers, lakes and coastal waters every day, now have 15 years to clean up their act. Meanwhile their top execs have paid themselves £51 million, including £30.6 million in bonuses over the last two years. Conservative MPs should be ashamed of themselves. It will be swimmers and treasured wildlife which pay the price for today’s flimsy target. Water company execs will be cheering this through parliament. I am proud the Liberal Democrats voted against these unacceptable targets.

