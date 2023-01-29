Lib Dem council approves plans for county’s first net zero school

The BBC has news from Somerset, home to the largest Liberal Democrat council group in the country:

The county of Somerset is to get its first ever net-zero school.

Planning permission was granted for a new primary school at the Orchard Grove development in Taunton by Somerset County Council…

The building will be constructed using a Passivhaus design – a new construction concept originating from Germany which means “passive house.”…

Councillor Tessa Munt, Executive Lead for Children and Families at Somerset County Council, said: “I’m thrilled that this school has been approved, and children in the area will have the opportunity to learn in a ‘green’ environment.

“It’s important to keep energy costs down so schools can focus their resources on education.”…

Sarah Dyke, Somerset County Council’s executive lead member for climate change, said: “If we are to tackle the challenges that climate change will bring, one of the key tasks for the new Somerset Council will be to hardwire energy efficiency into the development of the county.”