The strange neglect of the Conservative Party’s London problem

The usual complaint in British politics is that too much attention is given to London. Some of this can be overblown, caricaturing London as rich and overlooking its high poverty rates. But even as someone who has lived in London most of their life, I have to agree that much of the time the complaint is reasonable. Our politics and our media are far too centred on London.

Which makes it all the odder that the Conservative Party’s electoral prospects in London are so neglected.

Greater London elected 73 MPs in 2019, a quarter more than Scotland’s 59 MPs and only four fewer than the combined total of MPs for Scotland, Devon and Cornwall. It’s a big chunk of the electoral map.

Sign up here to get London Liberal Democrats news via email Welcome to my email digest for news from the Liberal Democrats in London, combining official news stories from the region with those from London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon and the London Lib Dem MPs. more

Yet in 2019 the Conservatives won only 21 of those seats. That’s a number that’s falling, as shown by comparison with their two previous general election wins with a decent majority: 27 seats won in 2015 and as many as 58 (yes, 58 – out of 84) in 1987.

Nor is this just about seats, In 2019, despite being led by a former Mayor of London, the Conservatives polled 32%, 13 points lower than their share across Great Britain, and down on 2017 even though their country-wide vote share was up. In 1987, they were on 47%, four points above their national share.

It’s a similar story of decline at council level too. In 2022, the Conservatives won just 22% of the council seats in London, the lowest on record since the modern system of local government was introduced in 1964. But that was not just a mid-term blip., as the previous 2018 elections were the joint-second worst on record. Even in 1998, just after Labour’s landslide, the Conservatives won 28%.

There’s a long term downwards trend for the Conservatives, one which could be extended to a story of the decline of urban Conservatism in the country’s largest cities more generally.

London used to be an important part of putting together a winning Conservative coalition at general elections. Yet there is very little angst amongst Conservatives, or those who comment on them, about the long-term prospects for the party in London (and other big cities).

It’s a curious omission, an over-reaction to the London dominance in other areas that results in the Conservative decline in what used to such an electorally important area for the party going mostly uncommented.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis