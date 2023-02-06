Other things to do with a pothole

Last week I went to speak at the Chelmsford Liberal Democrat annual dinner, and so got a chance to see what the local Liberal Democrats do with their potholes. They go for more than just pointing or ducks. Much more:

But I don’t think they’ve yet trained up any of their dogs to sniff out potholes.

There is though a serious point to these props. Three, in fact.

First, the importance of potholes themselves. (Ask someone with a bad back what it’s like going over a pothole, or a passing pedestrian who has been soaked by the splashes from passing traffic.)

Second, the symbolism of potholes as an example of a failure to get public services right.

Third, the ability to turn potholes into votes and so political power to make a difference on a range of other issues. Such as the impressive work the Lib Dem run council is doing to help rough sleepers or the transformation of the local theatre.

