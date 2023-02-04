Only 1 in 4 promised new hospitals even have full planning permission

The Observer reports:

Only a quarter of the 40 hospital construction projects that were at the heart of Boris Johnson’s 2019 general election manifesto have secured full planning permission, The Observer can reveal, amid angry claims from NHS figures that there is no chance the schemes will be delivered on time….

However, an investigation by the Observer has revealed that only 10 of the 40 projects have the full planning permissions they need to go ahead. Those involved in some of the projects said they had already faced lengthy delays, leaving them with decrepit and often unusable buildings…

Analysis by the Observer, combined with official data obtained by the Lib Dem deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, reveals that some projects only have outline planning permission, which is insufficient to allow building work to commence. Many of the projects have no planning permission at all.

“This is truly scandalous,” said Cooper. “The Conservative government is on course to break their flagship NHS promise and refuse to admit it. Communities already suffering from dangerously long ambulance waiting times are also left with crumbling hospitals which are falling apart at the seams. The government needs to stump up the cash to keep ageing hospitals running and ensure patients are treated in safe environments.”