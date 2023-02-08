Former Labour MP Jared O’Mara guilty of expenses fraud

The former Labour MP, who defeated Nick Clegg in 2017, has been convicted on six counts of expenses fraud:

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

He was convicted on Wednesday of six counts of fraud by false representation.

The jury cleared him of two other fraud charges. [Evening Standard]