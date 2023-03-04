Town councillors unanimously back no confidence vote in David Warburton MP

More news of unhappiness with David Warburton, the MP who was suspended by the Conservatives, surrounded by scandal and found to have broken the Parliamentary code of conduct.

Frome Times reports:

Frome town councillors unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Frome MP David Warburton, who is under investigation following allegations of sexual misconduct, financial misconduct and drug taking…

At the meeting, cllr Fiona Barrow, who had written the motion, along with cllr Mel Usher, read the following summary, “The town council very rarely comments on national matters, or even issues outside of Frome, but we have grown increasingly concerned about the lack of representation from our MP, David Warburton.

“We have therefore decided to make this exception. The role of an MP is to represent the interests and concerns of their constituents in the House of Commons. Somerton and Frome’s current MP, David Warburton, has not voted in parliament for over 10 months and has not spoken in parliament for over 12 months.

“In April last year, allegations of drug-taking and sexual misconduct were made against him, and an investigation into these is ongoing. In addition, he is now facing further allegations of financial misconduct. The people of Frome deserve and need, especially during the current cost-of-living crisis, effective, committed and transparent representation in parliament in line with the Nolan Principles.”