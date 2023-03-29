Demolishing the Blue (hay bales) Wall: Lib Dem local election launch

Launching the party’s 2023 local election campaign, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is calling for improvements to our health service:

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the government to create a legal right for patients to see a GP within seven days….

Mr Davey [said], “People are having to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment or months for urgent cancer treatment as the NHS crisis spirals out of control.

“The local elections in May will be the final chance before the next general election to send a message that enough is enough.

“People are turning to the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted.”…

Sir Ed said recruiting more GPs would take time but it would be possible to achieve the target over four years.

He told BBC Breakfast there also needed to be efforts to retain more GPs and persuade those who have retired or left the health service to return.

The Lib Dem leader added that allowing community pharmacists to take on tasks like repeat prescriptions would free up GP time and reduce their workload. [BBC]