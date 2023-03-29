Satisfaction with the NHS falls to lowest level since records began in 1983

News from the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey:

Overall satisfaction with the NHS fell to 29 per cent – a 7 percentage point decrease from 2021. This is the lowest level of satisfaction recorded since the survey began in 1983.

More than half (51 per cent) of respondents were dissatisfied with the NHS, the highest proportion since the survey began.

The fall in satisfaction was seen across all ages, income groups, sexes and supporters of different political parties.

The main reason people gave for being dissatisfied with the NHS was waiting times for GP and hospital appointments (69 per cent), followed by staff shortages (55 per cent) and a view that the government does not spend enough money on the NHS (50 per cent).

Of those who were satisfied with the NHS, the top reason was because NHS care is free at the point of use (74 per cent), followed by the quality of NHS care (55 per cent) and that it has a good range of services and treatments available (49 per cent).

Just 14 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with social care. Dissatisfaction with social care rose significantly in 2022, with 57 per cent of people saying they were dissatisfied (up from 50 per cent in 2021).