Councillor joins Lib Dems in Suffolk

A local Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

Lee Parker, Babergh District Councillor for Assignton ward, has announced he has joined the Liberal Democrats as a party member.

Lee said,

It has been an immense privilege to serve the good folk of Assington, Leavenheath, Little Cornard and Newton since I was first elected in 2015. I was elected as an Independent in 2019, so I will see out the remaining weeks of my term as an Independent Councillor. However, I will be seeking re-election to represent Assington ward from 4th May as a proud Liberal Democrat. In my view, the Lib Dems are for a kinder, fairer society, and serve their communities well. I’m impressed by their record of local government success in South Cambridgeshire and Chelmsford. They will deliver for our communities.

Lee, a well-established local businessman, formerly sat as a Conservative between 2015 and 2019. He said,

I had become dismayed with the politics and behaviour shown by the national Conservative party, and the damage being done to the fabric of our society. As elsewhere in the South and East, the opposition to the Government led chaos in No.10 here in South Suffolk will be Lib Dems. Neither the Labour party or Green party can win here in South Suffolk, but the Lib Dems can. In 2022, three significant Tory majorities were overturned by the offer of a locally focused Lib Dem MP, putting the vibrancy of the seat above national politics, and with a breadth of fresh priorities and new ideas.

Lee went on to say:

The Lib Dems both nationally and locally are focusing on returning dignity and integrity to politics. Many will agree with me that after 12 years of Conservative government, the shambolic implementation of Brexit, the poor way the Government conducts itself, their internal political strife, and the fact that our services are broken at every level, it’s time for change.

South Suffolk Liberal Democrat Chair David Butcher, who is seeking election in Hadleigh North, added,

We will be fielding a strong selection of candidates at this year’s local elections. For too long local Conservatives have taken residents for granted. We offer a natural home to people that are fed up with the political infighting both locally and nationally. Our team are excited to meet and listen carefully to as many of South Suffolk’s residents as possible. For too long the interests of ordinary people have been neglected. We will speak up for local farmers and agricultural workers, and for all who are struggling socially and financially – a situation worsened by the cost-of-living crisis. We want to invest our energy into making everyone’s daily lives better.

