Canvassing in Leighton Buzzard

It was lovely to be out canvassing with a group from Camden Lib Dems in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday. The local party there has really stepped up a gear for this time’s local elections. Also lovely to see the number of former party staffers still committed to the party and standing for office.

If you’ve not got local elections in your own patch, do remember that a bit of help somewhere that does have elections could be the difference between them winning or losing – and helps build up those personal links for when you might need help in return.

