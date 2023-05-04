Local elections 2023: the results start to come in

Four years ago, the last time this May’s seats were up for election, the election results really were quite something for the Lib Dems, with an amazing 704 net gains. So what has this May brought the Liberal Democrats?

But first, some thanks, especially for all the effort that went into the big increase in Lib Dem candidate numbers:

On to some results:

Some important progress in Labour-facing areas, which is important in its own right and also for helping to put the Lib Dems in a good place to continue making local government progress if there’s a Labour instead of a Conservative government in the not-so-distant future:

And good news from the big showdown with Labour in Hull:

It’s looking good news up against the Conservatives too:

I’ll be regularly updating this post as more news comes in.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis