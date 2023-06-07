Ian Blackford standing down as SNP MP

The BBC reports:

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s former Westminster leader, is to stand down as an MP at the next general election.

Mr Blackford has been the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015, when he defeated former Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy in a controversial campaign…

Mr Blackford’s campaign to replace Mr Kennedy as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber in 2015 became mired in controversy over online abuse aimed at the former Liberal Democrat leader and his long-running battle with alcoholism.

Brian Smith, who was convenor of the local SNP branch, later resigned after it was reported that he had called Mr Kennedy a “drunken slob” and “quisling-in-chief” in a series of more than 130 tweets.