Over half of Boris Johnson’s new peers rejected

Hannah Wright writes for the Institute for Government:

The House of Lords Appointments Committee (HOLAC) has confirmed that it rejected on the grounds of propriety no fewer than eight individuals who Johnson had proposed to ennoble. With seven new peers making it onto the list, that represents a rejection rate of over 50%. The previous average has been around 10%. This fact, combined with Johnson’s indictment by the Privileges Committee for misleading parliament, will further cement his reputation for constitutional recklessness.