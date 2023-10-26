This week’s council by-elections

Five principal authority council by-elections this week, with four Liberal Democrat candidates, the same number as last time around in these wards.

Congratulations to Alex Lewis and the local Lib Dem team for moving up into second place in the by-election caused by Labour’s candidate, now MP, in Mid Bedfordshire resigning his council seat.

Thank you to Stephen Richmond for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Thank you to Cat Hornsey for ensuring the Lib Dems were on the ballot paper for the second time in a row in this ward after several years of no shows.

Jeff Sumner was the Lib Dem candidate; thank you.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

Many congratulations to new councillor James Owen and the team. The by-election was for a Conservative vacancy, with the contest called by the Green Party. James’s win makes him the first Lib Dem on the Town Council.

