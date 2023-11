Data from the British Election Study via Will Jennings shows that Labour support is highest among those who shop at ALDI, while Conservative support is highest (and exceeds Labour) amongst those who shop at M&S. Lib Dem support peaks with Waitrose shoppers and Green support peaks among those who shop at the Co-op:

Graph by Will Jennings. Fieldwork May 2023.

Plus here is the data for rejoin the EU versus stay out of the EU:

Graph by Will Jennings. Fieldwork May 2023.

