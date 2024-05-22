Autumn Federal Conference plans

After extensive feedback from members, the Federal Board agreed this week a plan for our Autumn Federal Conference.

It involves amending our normal conference plans so that it can be tailored to the requirements, opportunities and risks of an event so close to a general election. These include making it a 2.5 day event (14-16 September 2024 in Brighton).

There is some further information on the party website here, and in addition more details will be published as the plans are worked on.

A lot of work has gone into trying to get the balance of risks and opportunities right in these plans. Many thanks to all the staff and volunteers who have put in the hard work, and to everyone who responded to the earlier consultation.

(Note that as with all Board decisions, this one is subject to review by the Federal Council.)

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

