Political

Two more Conservative MPs duck challenge of holding off Lib Dems

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Dominic Raab, two more senior Conservatives facing a full-on Liberal Democrat campaign in their seat are standing stood down.

First with the news today was John Redwood, who talked about spending more time with his website (!):

Excellent news for Clive Jones‘s chances in the seat.

Then came the news of Greg Clark in Tunbridge Wells:

A nice boost to Mike Martin‘s campaign there.

