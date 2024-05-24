Two more Conservative MPs duck challenge of holding off Lib Dems
Following in the footsteps of the likes of Dominic Raab, two more senior Conservatives facing a full-on Liberal Democrat campaign in their seat are standing stood down.
First with the news today was John Redwood, who talked about spending more time with his website (!):
Excellent news for Clive Jones‘s chances in the seat.
Then came the news of Greg Clark in Tunbridge Wells:
A nice boost to Mike Martin‘s campaign there.
