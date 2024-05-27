Political

Lib Dem Autumn Conference plans: the latest

The Federal Board met last night and agreed to rescind the cancellation of Autumn Conference in the light of the general election.

This means we return to the original dates and venue for the event.

As both the key staff and key volunteers who prepare a conference will be working flat out on the campaign, the Board also ask Federal Conference Committee (FCC) to consider using its powers to set later deadlines for submission of motions and reports so that people have a some time to recover after polling day.

The Board also asked FCC to plan in opportunities for members to give feedback on the general election campaign at conference.

Note: as with all Board decisions, they are subject to review by the Federal Council.

