Boris Johnson: a little trouble with the details

Welcome to a blog post of mine from 9 April 2008. It came back to mind this week as I’m not sure Boris Johnson has got much better with facts since then…

The Newsnight London Mayor debate had a very revealing moment about Boris Johnson’s grasp of the facts. Or rather, non-grasp.

It was the moment when Jeremy Paxman started questioning Boris Johnson about his bus policy and how much it would really cost.

Bringing back shades of his famous confrontation with Michael Howard when he repeatedly asked the same question as Howard refused to answer, Paxman asked again and again for details and Boris failed to supply them.

Watch Boris Johnson struggle to answer a simple question here:

Postscript: Boris Johnson never did do a good job at delivering on those bus plans.