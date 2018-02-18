Campaign Corner: How do I make my ward emails more effective?

My old Campaign Corner series looked to give three tips about commonly asked campaign issues. The pieces still have a lot of relevance, so welcome to my latest periodic update to previous posts – and do get in touch if you have any questions you would like to suggest for future posts.

Today’s Campaign Corner question:

I have built up quite a large number of emails for residents in my ward and I’m expecting a close fight in May. How can I get the most out of emails to them?

Here are three ways to ensure that you make email as powerful a tool as it can be:

Subject lines matter: the subject line on an email is rather like the headline on a Focus leaflet – it needs to give people an instant reason to read on and should get over your key message so that they get it even if they hit delete rather than reading on. As a result, often the most effective subject lines therefore are short, clear and factual. Timing of emails matter: not everyone has an organised inbox, and for many people if an email is not near the top of their inbox when they check their email it does not have much chance of being read. So you need to time your emails to match up to when your recipients are most likely to be logged in to their email system. You need to track email performance: you can only know if you are succeeding at #1 and #2 if you are tracking your email performance statistics: what is the open rate on your emails and how many people are clicking through on links in your emails?

