David Lloyd George on YouTube
Here are some of the former Liberal Prime Minister’s appearances courtesy of YouTube:
Lloyd George visits Chequers – a silent movie, like two of the others (and therefore perfect for those who, shock horror, browse the internet whilst at work)
David Lloyd George gives a powerful speech about economic recovery
Lloyd George quits as PM
Lloyd George visits Hitler – perhaps his least finest hour, recorded in colour
If you don’t know much about Lloyd George, the Liberal Democrat History Group’s website has a biography of Lloyd George.
