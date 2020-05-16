David Lloyd George on YouTube

Here are some of the former Liberal Prime Minister’s appearances courtesy of YouTube:

Lloyd George visits Chequers – a silent movie, like two of the others (and therefore perfect for those who, shock horror, browse the internet whilst at work)

David Lloyd George gives a powerful speech about economic recovery

Lloyd George quits as PM

Lloyd George visits Hitler – perhaps his least finest hour, recorded in colour

If you don’t know much about Lloyd George, the Liberal Democrat History Group’s website has a biography of Lloyd George.