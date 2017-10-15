How do you get people to help? This photo tells you

Spotted in the window of a local charity shop a few years ago was this clever poster which captures the two main reasons why people volunteer:

People help both for what they get out of it (fun, learning a new skill, meeting others and so on) as well as what they know the cause gets out of it.

Appealing to both motivations is what gets the most help (as explained further in 101 Ways To Win An Election), especially when also combined with a sliding scale of commitment for people to move along.