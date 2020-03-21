Actually, the graph has been doing the rounds for a quite while now, but it features chocolate so I can’t resist…



As the BBC reported back in 2012:

Eating more chocolate improves a nation’s chances of producing Nobel Prize winners – or at least that’s what a recent study appears to suggest… The study’s author, Franz Messerli of Columbia University, started wondering about the power of chocolate after reading that cocoa was good for you. One paper suggested regular cocoa intake led to improved mental function in elderly patients with mild cognitive impairment, a condition which is often a precursor to dementia, he recalls.

But as the BBC rightly adds, dropping a justifiable damper on things,

This is a classic case where correlation, however strong, does not mean causation.

However, it’s always wise to be cautious about just dismissing something as correlation because quite often correlation does imply causation. The circumstances in which it does get talked about only rarely, which is why there’s a whole chapter on when correlation does imply causation in my book, Bad News.