A last minute technicality could wreck Christmas: Clarke and Dawe
Christmas is a time for traditions, so it’s time against for this piece of comedy genius with a Christmas flavour from Bryan Dawe and the late John Clarke.
The authorities are having a little immigration problem as a troubleshooter for Australian Immigration reveals:
Perhaps the Australian authorities need to partner up with NORAD to get on top of the issue. Either way, I do hope things get sorted as Clare and Dawe have some great present ideas.
