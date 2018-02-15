Buzzfeed’s CEO Jonah Peretti on how ideas travel on the social web

Still fascinating and informative is this 2013 talk from Buzzfeed’s Jonah Peretti on how you get ideas to spread online (spoiler: you need both the idea and a distribution strategy), including the importance of the Bored-at-work-network:

The point he makes about needing to put as much thought into working out how to spread a piece of content as into making the content is very relevant to online political campaigning. Too often it’s just a matter of ‘we’ve got this great thing, now can we send a tweet and put it on our website?’

That’s all the more problematic when it happens in the Liberal Democrats given that dispersed volunteers play such a large part in the Lib Dem online network. You don’t get successful content sharing going without taking the time to understand, work with and support that network.