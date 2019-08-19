Political

Three essential Twitter lists for Liberal Democrats

If you’re interested in the Liberal Democrats and you’re into Twitter, here are three lists to help you get the best out of the social network:

(Note – there are other versions of these lists maintained by others, but I usually find, ahem, that my three are more accurate and complete. That’s not to say they’re always perfect so do let me know if you spot any errors or omissions. Thanks!)

There is also a collective Twitter account for the MEPs – @LibDemMEPs – and one for the peers – @LibDemLords.

Finally, if you’re wanting to get the most out of your own tweets, I’d heartily recommend using Buffer and you may also find my tools and services for Lib Dems useful.

