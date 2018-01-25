Nina Conti: ace ventriloquist

It is now a few years since I first stumbled across Nina Conti’s ventriloquism act on Radio 4. Even though I know that ventriloquism has a long history of entertaining on the radio, I still find the idea of such a thing working baffling – and surprisingly entertaining when I discarded my bafflement and gave the performer a chance.

As is often the way with performers who have success, she seems to have mostly migrated from radio to TV. Good for her, but a little bit of me misses the bizarre past of doing ventriloquism on the radio.

Here’s some of her brilliance to enjoy. Close your eyes to recreate the radio experience, sort-of.

The radio show I heard was a pilot. Alas, I don’t think the show ever got a full commission.