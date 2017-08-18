history

I think I could crack being a military analyst

2(a) might be beyond me, but I’m pretty confident 2(b) and 2(c) require the sorts of knowledge I have.

Capability of Fighter Ground Attack Aircraft against Tanks. Photo courtesy of https://twitter.com/jon_agar/status/382485932382756866/photo/1

It’s just possible the Cabinet Office wasn’t impressed with the Defence Scientific Advisory Committee in 1971.

