technology Technically, the glass is always full August 14, 2017 - 9:40 pm Optimist or pessimist, we should really agree that the glass is always full: 14 UPDATE: @markpack This is probably a good thing, safety-wise. http://t.co/JmqJQ5Tb3A — ltcmdrjim (@ltcmdrjim) January 3, 2014 There is one comment Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to receive Liberal Democrat Newswire (Tim Farron calls it 'a must read') Comment moderation policy
There is one comment