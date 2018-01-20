Welcome to my toy Stirling engine. It gets a good turn of speed with just a small nudge to overcome initial friction.

Turn up the volume to hear just how fast it is turning by the end:

The name Stirling engine comes from Rev. Robert Stirling, a Scotsman who patented the device, called the Heat Economiser, in 1816. Hopes that it would become a rival to, or even replacement for, the steam engine were never met as Stirling engines required temperatures that the materials of the day could not cope well with.