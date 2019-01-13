What candidates used to say in leaflets: the tiger, the earthquake and four snakes
The potted candidate biographies which appear in election leaflets these days are so dull compared to a gem from 1945, which I found in The British General Election of 1945.
The rest of the world may know the 1945 election as the one in which Labour won a landslide, ousting Winston Churchill. But to me it is also the one with the tiger, the earthquake and the pythons:
His most thrilling weekend was when he shot and killed a tiger which had for months killed the coolies’ cattle; a few hours later he was in an earthquake which damaged his bungalow, and a few hours later still a coolie was murdered within a hundred yards of his bungalow.
On another occasion he shot four python snakes, the largest being eighteen foot long.
No sheep though. For that, you have to turn to 1964.
